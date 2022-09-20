Immigrant rights advocates file suit against Florida officials for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

It was filed on behalf of the affected Venezuelans and Alianza Americas, a network of immigrant-led support organizations across the country.

The complaint filed in US District Court in Boston names Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, the Florida Department of Transportation, the State of Florida, and five “unidentified accomplices” as defendants, records show.

Lawyers for Civil Rights on Tuesday filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against Florida officials and others involved in the plan to fly almost 50 Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week with no notice to island officials, court records show.

“For the Governor of Florida to cynically use recently arrived immigrants who have applied for asylum in the US to advance a hate-driven agenda intended to create confusion and rejection throughout the country, is not only morally despicable, but utterly contrary to the best traditions of humanitarian protection embraced by most Americans,” Oscar Chacòn, executive director of Alianza Americas, said in the statement.

Oren Sellstrom, litigation director for Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the “cowardly political stunt has placed our clients in peril. Numerous laws were brazenly violated to secure media headlines.”

DeSantis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants “designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting” the vulnerability of the immigrants, who “fled to the United States in a desperate attempt to protect themselves and their families from gang, police, and state-sponsored violence and the oppression of political dissent.”

The plaintiffs allege that people working with the Florida officials approached immigrants near a migrant resource center in San Antonio and other locations; provided inducements such as $10 McDonald’s gift cards; and made false promises of jobs, housing, and educational opportunities to persuade them to board airplanes.

The defendants allegedly spent $615,000 on private chartered planes for the immigrants, telling them falsely that they were traveling to Boston or Washington, D.C., according to the lawsuit.

When the migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard with no advance notice and no support services awaiting them, they attempted to call the people in Texas who had persuaded them to get on the planes, but they could not be reached, documents show.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the defendants’ conduct violates the US Constitution and federal and state laws, instruct the defendants not to induce immigrants to travel across state lines, and to award the plaintiffs with attorneys’ fees and with compensatory, emotional stress, and punitive damages.

