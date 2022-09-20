Indigenous Peoples Day to be held at Newton’s Albemarle Field Oct. 10

“Indigenous Peoples Day Newton will spotlight and celebrate the music, dance, poetry, and the visual art of diverse Native artists who currently live in the Northeast,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers said the family-friendly celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature music, food, performances, and cultural presentations.

Newton’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will return to Albemarle Field for its second year next month to honor the region’s Native residents.

More than 40 artists, performers, speakers, vendors, and community organizations will participate in this year’s celebration.

The event is funded by grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the Newton Cultural Council, The Harmony Foundation, local businesses, and individual donations.

Newton’s event is organized by a committee of Indigenous city residents who planned, organized, and carried out “a ceremonial celebration to honor Indigenous people on that day,” the statement said.

“Spend the day in celebration, ceremony, and support of the rich Indigenous traditions that are an enduring and vibrant facet of our community,” organizers said.

Last October’s celebration at Newton’s Albemarle Park honored the region’s Native inhabitants with a celebration that included drumming and dances.

In 2020, Newton city councilors voted to replace the Columbus Day holiday because of a reckoning over Columbus’s treatment of Indigenous people after arriving in the Americas in 1492 from Spain.

The day remains Columbus Day in much of Massachusetts, though Newton is among the communities that have changed it to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.

For more information about the Newton celebration, visit ipdnewton.org.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.