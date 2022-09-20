Interfaith Social Services wants Halloween garb for costume drive

The wishlist for donations — which can be found at https://amzn.to/3LedMvk — includes Jedis, unicorns, classic witches, Buzz Lightyear, Sonic the Hedgehog, characters from the television show “Stranger Things,” inflatable dinosaurs, and any number of Pokemon creatures.

“Your donation makes it possible for kids whose families can’t afford to buy a costume be the little princesses and superheroes they’ve been dreaming of, while gathering treats this Halloween,” the agency’s website reads.

After a two-year hiatus, Halloween is back at Interfaith Social Services, and the agency is looking for donations of new costumes to give to children ages 12 and younger whose families use the agency’s food pantry.

Advertisement

The costumes are displayed in mid-October in a tent behind the food pantry, and families are invited to a special day of “shopping” to choose their Halloween finery. In 2019, about 250 children attended.

“It’s one of our favorite seasonal programs,” said Rick Doane, Interfaith’s executive director. “Donors love selecting and purchasing costumes for the drive, and the kids get so incredibly excited when they get to pick out any costume they want on giveaway day.”

Donations of new costumes and accessories can be dropped off at the Interfaith Social Services building, at 105 Adams St., Quincy, Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Costumes can also be purchased from the online Amazon list and shipped directly to Interfaith, and monetary donations are welcome.

The deadline for donating is Oct. 7, according to a press release.

Interfaith Social Services operates one of Greater Boston’s largest emergency food pantries, a mental health counseling center, thrift shop, and homelessness prevention program — and has been in business for 75 years.

The food pantry serves residents of Braintree, Cohasset, Hingham, Holbrook, Hull, Milton, Quincy, Randolph, Scituate, and Weymouth.