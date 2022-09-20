Magaziner criticizes Fung for being on St. Thomas More Society of RI board

When the high court did overturn Roe v. Wade in June, the Thomas More Society said, “Today’s pro-life victory is still only one more step in our ongoing crusade for the sacred cause we serve. Dobbs will not end abortion. Instead, it will shift our battles to each of the 50 states — both red and blue states.”

The Rhode Island group is a chapter of the national organization, the Thomas More Society, that filed legal briefs in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, urging the US Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade.

PROVIDENCE — Democratic congressional candidate Seth Magaziner on Tuesday noted newly filed financial disclosure forms show his Republican opponent, Allan W. Fung, is on the board of the St. Thomas More Society of RI, saying that underscores how Fung would oppose abortion rights if he’s elected to Congress.

The Magaziner campaign also noted that the Thomas More Society filed a legal brief in a lawsuit against the state of Rhode Island, attempting to overturn the Reproductive Privacy Act, a 2019 state law aimed at protecting abortion rights in case Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Today’s revelation that Allan Fung is a member of a group that fought to overturn the protections of Roe vs. Wade at both the US Supreme Court and Rhode Island Supreme Court shows once again that he will not stand up for Rhode Island women and should not serve in Congress,” Magaziner said in a statement. “I will always fight for the right of Rhode Island women to make their own healthcare decisions, while Allan Fung would put those decisions in the hands of politicians in Washington.”

Steven Paiva, spokesman for the Fung campaign, responded by pointing to video of Magaziner speaking about how his previous employer, Trillium Asset Management, worked with Catholic organizations that didn’t want to invest in companies that supported abortion.

“Since Seth wants to talk about abortion, he should start by explaining how he went from being paid to target and divest from companies supportive of abortion to a political candidate now calling for the exact opposite,” Paiva said. “Is he going to return the money he made from those transactions?”

Paiva said Fung has consistently said he is running for Congress “to fix the economic mess left by the policies” of President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Magaziner, the state’s general treasurer. “He has been consistent about his Catholic faith and consistent in his respect for women having the right to make a medical decision,” he said.

Magaziner campaign spokeswoman Patricia Socarras said, “Allan Fung does not deny that he is an active member of an organization that is working to overturn abortion rights both the nationally and in Rhode Island. The only weak response he can come up with is that Seth, a lifelong supporter of abortion rights, worked at a company that had Catholic clients.”

She said Magaziner “never discriminated against any client based on their beliefs,” but the Thomas More Society “shamefully supports letting gay and lesbian customers be turned away from restaurants.”

Magaziner’s campaign noted that Fung has said he opposed the Reproductive Privacy Act. “I thought it went too far because it not only codified but it made the change in the statute and other changes besides Roe,” Fung has said. “So I thought that went too far.”

By contrast, Magaziner said he supported the Reproductive Privacy Act and has been endorsed by the National Organization for Women.

Magaziner’s campaign said Fung’s campaign is funded by “anti-choice extremists” such as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Representative Elise Stefanik, and Representative Brian Babbitt, who support a national abortion ban.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.