Man, 21, and 16-year-old boy arrested on gun charges in Dorchester after struggle with officers, police say

During the stop, police saw that the 21-year-old man, identified as Joseph Williams-Crawford, and the juvenile were both trying to conceal objects in their waistband area, according to the statement.

In a statement, police said the incident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. when officers responded to the Bullard Street area for a report of a large fracas. Officers noticed a vehicle speeding away from the area that also allegedly ran a stop sign, so they pulled it over, the statement said.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who both allegedly struggled with officers while armed during a traffic stop in Dorchester, authorities said.

“Officers removed Crawford from the vehicle, and while conducting a pat frisk, officers felt an object in his waistband consistent with a firearm,” police said. “As officers attempted to secure Crawford, he began to actively resist officers, pulling away from officers’ grasp and reaching towards his waistband toward the firearm in his waistband.”

Police took Crawford into custody without further incident, the statement said.

“Simultaneous to Crawford’s arrest, officers began to try to secure the juvenile male in handcuffs,” police said. “The juvenile male also actively resisted officers; during the struggle, a firearm fell from the front pocket area of his clothing.”

Police managed to take the juvenile, whose name was withheld because of his age, into custody without further incident, the release said.

“The firearm recovered from Williams Crawford was determined to be a P80 Polymer 9mm loaded with one (1) 9mm round in the chamber and seven (7) rounds in the magazine,” the statement said. “The firearm recovered from the juvenile male was determined to be a P80 Polymer 9mm with one (1) round in the chamber and fourteen (14) rounds inserted in the magazine.”

Police said the teenager is facing charges of delinquent to wit: carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and resisting arrest. Williams-Crawford, police said, is charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

The juvenile and Williams-Crawford were slated for arraignment Tuesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court and Dorchestser Municipal Court, respectively. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available. It wasn’t clear if the two had retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.





