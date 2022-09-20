Mass. Salvation Army helping out in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Fiona triggered a blackout when it hit Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday. Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers — two thirds of the total on the island — because of turbid water at filtration plants or lack of power, officials said.

In a statement Monday evening, Heather MacFarlane, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army’s Massachusetts Divisional Headquarters, said “our teams are currently on the ground in Puerto Rico helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.”

Salvation Army personnel from Massachusetts are providing aid for the victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico , the charity said Monday.

By Tuesday morning, authorities said they had restored power to more than 285,000 of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but officials warned it could take days before everyone has electricity. Also Tuesday, Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm, after devastating Puerto Rico.

MacFarlane on Monday evening included a statement from Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, which says on its website that it serves disaster-affected communities in Massachusetts and throughout the world.

In Puerto Rico, the statement said, the Salvation Army’s “meeting immediate needs for Hurricane Fiona survivors and first responders ... through feeding, sheltering, charging, clean-up support, emotional and spiritual care, and other services as widespread power outages and flooding continue to impact the area.”

Services, the statement continued, include providing meals and water to first responders; operating charging centers where people can charge electronic devices like cell phones, laptops, and portable medical equipment; offering free meals to island residents; and making clean-up kits, diapers, blankets, and clothing available.

“We anticipate a significant expansion of our relief efforts in the next few days as the storm system subsides and the community’s needs become clearer,” the statement said.

Officials said people wishing to aid the relief effort can make donations online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). Mail donations can be sent to The Salvation Army, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 3095, Harlan, Iowa, 51593-0159, with donations marked ““Hurricane Fiona Relief.”

In Puerto Rico Tuesday, National Guard Brig. Gen. Narciso Cruz described the flooding resulting from Fiona as historic.

“There were communities that flooded in the storm that didn’t flood under Maria,” he said, referring to the 2017 hurricane that caused nearly 3,000 deaths. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

