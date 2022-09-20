MassDOT to hold public meeting on Newton Corner traffic safety Sept. 28

It will hold a virtual public outreach and workshop scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

MassDOT is starting a project to “identify, evaluate and develop concept level short-term improvement alternatives” that address safety and operational deficiencies near MassPike in the neighborhood, the agency said in a statement.

The state’s Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a proposed project to improve traffic safety and signals in Newton Corner.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said MassDOT is “leaning in” to bring traffic safety and signal improvements to Newton Corner, where Centre, Galen, Park, and Washington streets intersect with a pair of ramps for the MassPike.

The project is envisioned to include the circulatory roadway over the highway, the ramps connecting Washington Street, and two overpass bridges along with several nearby roadways, according to Fuller.

“All of us who travel through the Newton Corner Circle area know that improvements are very much needed,” Fuller said. “This is the opportunity to offer your ideas for improving safety and operations, and enhancing the experience for all of us regardless of our mode of travel through Newton Corner, including for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and drivers.”

More information about the project can be found on MassDOT’s website, where people can also register in advance for the session: mass.gov/event/newton-traffic-signal-and-safety-improvements-at-interchange-127-2022-09-28t183000-0400-2022-09-28t193000-0400.

