Medical examiner expected to identify bodies found in former Woonsocket mayor’s home

“The house was secure, and there was no sign of any struggle,” Oates said in a phone interview Tuesday. “The two residents both have a history of pretty significant medical issues.”

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oatessaid there was no indication of foul play at the home at 2 Marian Lane.

The state medical examiner in Rhode Island is expected to identify the two severely decomposed bodies that were found inside a home owned by former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard as early as this afternoon, police said.

The bodies were discovered after a neighbor had not seen them for “a couple weeks” and noticed an odor coming from the home, he said.

The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of their death and “hopefully will be able to provide a definitive identification,” Oates said.

Menard served as the mayor of Woonsocket from 1995 until 2009. She was first woman to be elected as the city’s mayor and served longer than any other in Woonsocket’s history. Prior to becoming mayor, Menard served a decade on the city council and four years on the school committee.

