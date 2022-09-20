Newton Community Pride auctioning off public art benches through end of September

Newton Community Pride is auctioning off more than a dozen benches decorated as part of a public art project from earlier this year, according to a statement.

The “Sit and Let Your Spirit Soar” project exhibited 17 benches that had been donated by Boston Chinese Evangelical Church in Newtonville during a renovation.

Each bench was painted by a local artist, and all are still on display in separate locations across the city, including Auburndale, Newton Centre, Newton Corner, and Chestnut Hill.