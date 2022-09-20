Newton Community Pride auctioning off public art benches through end of September

Newton Community Pride is auctioning off more than a dozen benches decorated as part of a public art project from earlier this year, according to a statement.
The “Sit and Let Your Spirit Soar” project exhibited 17 benches that had been donated by Boston Chinese Evangelical Church in Newtonville during a renovation.
Each bench was painted by a local artist, and all are still on display in separate locations across the city, including Auburndale, Newton Centre, Newton Corner, and Chestnut Hill.
Newton Community Pride, a local nonprofit, supports arts and culture programming, local beautification projects, and promotes volunteerism, according to the organization.
Blair Lesser Sullivan, the group’s executive director, said in the statement: “The lucky auction winners take home a beautiful and functional piece of art while also supporting [Newton Community Pride’s] future public art programs.”
Bidding on the benches began Sept. 16, and will continue through 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The benches are being sold “as is” and prospective buyers are encouraged to view them in person. A list of locations is included as part of the auction’s website at newtoncommunitypride.org, according to the statement.
The nonprofit group will move each bench to the winner’s yard, or first-floor location of a Newton home or business.
