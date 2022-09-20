Orange Line train removed from service at Downtown Crossing station

A new Orange Line train was removed from service at Downtown Crossing station Tuesday evening after its door malfunctioned, briefly disrupting service, MBTA officials said.

“While berthed at the station, one of the train’s doors was not performing as designed so it was removed from service,” said Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, in an e-mail

The MBTA first tweeted about the delays caused by a “door problem” at 5:43 p.m. At one point, northbound trains were delayed by about 30 minutes, the MBTA said.

At 7:05 p.m., the MBTA said in a tweet that regular service had resumed.

Advertisement

The train removed from service comes after the Orange Line reopened Monday following a 30-day shutdown.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.