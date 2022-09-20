Orange Line train removed from service at Downtown Crossing station

A new Orange Line train was removed from service at Downtown Crossing station Tuesday evening after its door malfunctioned, briefly disrupting service, MBTA officials said.
Orange Line Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed. https://t.co/6df1F8UMsU— MBTA (@MBTA) September 20, 2022
“While berthed at the station, one of the train’s doors was not performing as designed so it was removed from service,” said Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, in an e-mail
The MBTA first tweeted about the delays caused by a “door problem” at 5:43 p.m. At one point, northbound trains were delayed by about 30 minutes, the MBTA said.
At 7:05 p.m., the MBTA said in a tweet that regular service had resumed.
Advertisement
The train removed from service comes after the Orange Line reopened Monday following a 30-day shutdown.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.