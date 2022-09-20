State Rep. Dylan Fernandes says he’s received death threats over advocacy for Martha’s Vineyard immigrants

State Representative Dylan Fernandes, a Falmouth Democrat who represents Martha’s Vineyard, said Tuesday that he has received death threats related to his advocacy on behalf of nearly 50 Venezuelan immigrants flown to the island last week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Fernandes said in an interview on GBH-TV that he has alerted State Police, who are “looking into” the threats.

“You should see my inbox right now, and how ugly it is,” Fernandes told “Greater Boston” host Jim Braude. The legislator said he hasn’t personally heard the threats left by voicemail.