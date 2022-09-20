Two teens face civil rights complaints for racist graffiti targeting Black high school student in N.H.

Prosecutors in New Hampshire have filed civil rights complaints, alleging two 17-year-olds in Weare, N.H, scrawled racist graffiti aimed at a Black student inside a restroom at a local high school, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

The students, whose names were withheld because of their ages, allegedly vandalized a bathroom at John Stark Regional High School in Weare on April 20, Formella’s office said Tuesday in a statement.

“One of the teens is accused of writing, ‘Blacks stand no chance,’ and, ‘KKK,’” the statement said. “The other teen is accused of drawing swastikas, as well as well as carving a threatening message that incorporated the black student’s name next to a racial slur. The civil complaints allege that the damage was motivated by the victim’s race,”