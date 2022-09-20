Two teens face civil rights complaints for racist graffiti targeting Black high school student in N.H.

Prosecutors in New Hampshire have filed civil rights complaints, alleging two 17-year-olds in Weare, N.H, scrawled racist graffiti aimed at a Black student inside a restroom at a local high school, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
The students, whose names were withheld because of their ages, allegedly vandalized a bathroom at John Stark Regional High School in Weare on April 20, Formella’s office said Tuesday in a statement.
“One of the teens is accused of writing, ‘Blacks stand no chance,’ and, ‘KKK,’” the statement said. “The other teen is accused of drawing swastikas, as well as well as carving a threatening message that incorporated the black student’s name next to a racial slur. The civil complaints allege that the damage was motivated by the victim’s race,”
The complaints, filed against the teens in the Northern Judicial District of Hillsborough County Superior Court, are civil in nature, rather than criminal.
“A civil rights violation allows for a maximum civil penalty of $5,000,” the statement said. “The court may also enjoin further violations of the Civil Rights Act. The complaints and the allegations contained therein are merely accusations that the Civil Rights Unit must prove at a final hearing.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if a hearing for the teens had been set.
