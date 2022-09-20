Wellesley seeks veterans’ graves and ceremonial officer

The town of Wellesley is seeking a military veteran to serve as its veterans’ graves and ceremonial officer, according to a statement.
The official would work with local cemeteries to ensure graves of Wellesley veterans are well-maintained, place flags on their graves each Memorial Day, and maintain records of their deaths and the location of each grave, the statement posted on the town’s website said.
“This individual will help make sure local Veterans, both living and deceased, are properly recognized for their service,” the statement said.
The graves officer may also be asked to attend wakes, funerals, and assist with gravesite ceremonies for veterans.
That person will also work with the town’s veterans’ services officer to organize and support local observances for holidays including Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the statement said. The work would include duties like preparing programs and scheduling speakers for the holiday events.
The position has an annual stipend of $2,500, according to the statement. Local veterans interested in applying for the job are asked to contact the Select Board Office at sel@wellesleyma.gov or call 781-431-1019 ext. 2200.
