Wellesley seeks veterans’ graves and ceremonial officer

The town of Wellesley is seeking a military veteran to serve as its veterans’ graves and ceremonial officer, according to a statement.

The official would work with local cemeteries to ensure graves of Wellesley veterans are well-maintained, place flags on their graves each Memorial Day, and maintain records of their deaths and the location of each grave, the statement posted on the town’s website said.

“This individual will help make sure local Veterans, both living and deceased, are properly recognized for their service,” the statement said.