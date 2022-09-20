Woman dies after falling 30 feet off cliff in Maine

A Georgia woman died Monday after falling 30 feet off the Prout’s Neck cliff walk in Scarborough, Maine, according to police.
Romona Gowens, 54, of Calhoun, was leaning against a fence, when it broke through and she fell, police said in a statement Tuesday.
The tragic fall came just one day before Gowens birthday, the statement said.
Gowens’s sister, as well as a local fisherman, called 911, prompting town fire and police, EMS and Portland Fire Heavy Rescue 1 to respond to the scene, the statement said.
Gowens was critically injured in the fall. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Advertisement
The death is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, police said
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.