A student nurse at MGH in 1950s, she still recalls how Dr. Austen reassured her

Re “Dr. W. Gerald Austen, 1930-2022: For decades, a giant at MGH and in medical community” (Page A1, Sept. 14): As a student nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in the 1950s, I was assigned the care of one of Dr. Austen’s patients. As I helped her to take a few steps, as ordered, she suddenly collapsed and died.

I was asked to await Dr. Austen. After commenting on the shared trauma of witnessing a sudden death, he reassured me that following his instructions was entirely correct — that tough things happened to all in the medical field.

I will never forget his supportive, thoughtful kindness.