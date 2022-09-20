Taxpayers weary of ‘As the State House Turns’

It could — and should — get back to work. There’s certainly no shortage of important items to deal with. But that will require ending the virtual paralysis that hit a month ago when legislative leaders were informed by Governor Charlie Baker that taxpayers might be entitled to get nearly $3 billion back from their government under a 1986 tax cap law that hasn’t resulted in a rebate since 1987.

The ongoing soap opera that is the Massachusetts Legislature these days gets back to business this week — well, sort of, kind of.

But now the House Ways and Means Committee has before it a $1.6 billion supplemental budget bill filed by Baker last week. It includes a lot of essential items — like $200 million to help the MBTA implement some of those safety upgrades demanded by federal officials, $108 million for COVID-related costs, $50 million for step-down housing for those leaving psychiatric or skilled nursing facilities, and nearly $40 million for school safety grants and programs.

It also includes $30 million for the court appointment of guardians ad litem as independent advocates in custody cases involving children who have been under the care of the Department of Children and Families, along with a policy section to require their appointment. The latter request stems from the botched custody case that preceded the disappearance and now presumed murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

In any usual year a Legislature, which has never had a problem spending state dollars, would be eager for the chance to throw more money into the pot and pat themselves collectively on the back for doing so.

Baker notes in his filing letter to lawmakers that the year just ended represents “another remarkable year as it relates to tax revenues that leaves the Commonwealth in an exceptionally strong fiscal position.” In fact, revenues were up 20.5 percent from the previous year.

And that, the governor reminded legislators, will trigger the 1986 tax cap as he certified for the first time the figure of $2.941 billion now due to taxpayers, pending final approval by the state auditor.

“This legislation includes a section setting aside the necessary amount of FY22 surplus to ensure that it is easily available as our administration implements the law and returns the exceeded allowable revenues to Commonwealth taxpayers as required by statute,” Baker wrote.

He might as well have waved a red cape in front of the bullishly stubborn Mariano, who when last heard from was still blaming the Legislature’s own failure to pass a major $4 billion economic development and tax relief bill on that tax cap law.

That tax cap law, “62F is why we’re in this predicament, in my view,” Mariano told reporters in mid-August. “And I’m hesitant to commit almost $7 billion to this project — the $3 billion in 62F and the $3.5 [billion] or whatever we’re spending in the [economic development] bill ... The 62F money, that’s hanging out there with a lot of questions that I’d like to see answered before we make major decisions about taxes and everything else.”

It was the same tune Mariano was humming when the clock ran out on formal legislative sessions for the year on July 31 — a date, by the way, not set in stone, but merely a function of legislative rule-making. During the current informal sessions any single legislator can halt action on a bill.

Senate President Karen Spilka has repeatedly expressed a willingness to have the governor help break what has turned into a legislative logjam, as she did during that same August hallway news conference, along with her continuing frustration that all money bills have to originate in the House.

“We are dependent upon either the governor or the House,” Spilka said. “Unfortunately there are some hard times being in the Senate. This is one of them, but that’s what our constitution says and we need to live by it.”

She expressed hope at the time that Baker would tackle some of the Legislature’s unfinished business in a supplementary budget.

What Baker did do in the new budget bill is remind lawmakers of their rather large bit of unfinished business, while giving them the benefit of the doubt, writing, “We recognize that the Legislature is committed to passing an economic development bill this session, which will direct needed funding toward many shared priorities.”

We wish we shared Baker’s optimism. A year when the state is awash in money and the list of needs is long — programmatic needs as well as the need for tax reforms that will put real money back in people’s pockets — ought to spur action rather than melodrama.

Summer break is over and the people of Massachusetts are due more from their lawmakers than the stalemate they’ve seen thus far.

