Bills lineman Hart suspended for punching Titans coach

In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player, whose identity was not revealed, and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to the teams’ locker rooms.

Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday. He has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league’s VP of football operations Jon Runyan .

The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.

Hart is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch which struck a Titans’ coach, whose identity was also not revealed.

“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury, and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan wrote.

Hart played 17 snaps on Monday, including seven on special teams, and is the primary backup to left guard Rodger Saffold.

He’s an eighth-year player who is familiar with the Titans after appearing in three games with Tennessee last season. He was waived by Tennessee in November and then claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo did receive good news on Tuesday. A photo of cornerback Dane Jackson smiling alongside safety Micah Hyde as both players left the hospital was all it took to ease the mind of Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“Nate (Breske, the Bills head athletic trainer) sent me a picture as I was heading home,” McDermott said. “So it was good to see, and it just kind of helped me get a little bit of rest there, too, knowing that they were in a good spot.”

The players were sent to the hospital after both sustained neck injuries in a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Jackson was driven off the field in an ambulance and hospitalized Monday night, the team didn’t disclose Hyde’s trip to the hospital until Tuesday.

Browns fan arrested for bottle toss at owner

A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras.

After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam was seen on a video walking toward an end zone tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile.

Haslam stopped and pointed in the direction that the bottle came from.

According to the police report, Miller initially failed to stop when ordered by officers. Once he was detained, Miller told police “it never hit the field” as he was being taken to a holding room inside the stadium. He was later booked and held in the Cuyahoga County jail.

In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated.

The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press. The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity while the legal process plays out.

Earlier, the team released a statement condemning fan unruliness.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands.

"We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The Browns were winning 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and suffering one of the worst losses in team history.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and it’s not yet known if the All-Pro will play in Thursday night’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett was held out of practice along with starting left guard Joel Bitonio, who is dealing with a biceps injury, as the Browns began preparing on a short week.

The Houston Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.

Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday’s game at Denver.

Asked on Monday if he would be back this week, Smith said he didn’t know and he didn’t provide details on why Britt was out.

Britt is in his second year with the Texans after spending the first six years of his career with the Seahawks. He started 11 games last season and started Houston’s opener against the Colts this year.

With Britt out, the Texans have turned to Scott Quessenberry, who is in his first year in Houston after four seasons with the Chargers.

Also on Tuesday, the Texans placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on the injured list after he sustained a groin injury against the Broncos.

Roullier-to-IR move adds to Commanders’ line woes

The Washington Commanders placed starting center Chase Roullier on injured reserve Tuesday and signed veteran Nick Martin to add depth and experience to an offensive line already beleaguered by injuries.

Roullier, who missed nine games last season with an ankle injury, suffered a knee injury late in the Commanders’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He could be eligible to return for Week 7, when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers, but according to a person familiar with his situation, Roullier is seeking a second opinion to determine the next step. With or without surgery, it’s possible he may need the rest of the season to recover.

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Wes Schweitzer would step in as the team’s starting center, but Schweitzer has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Martin is a seasoned player who could serve as a backup to Schweitzer and possibly take over if needed.

Revis stands out on list of first-time Hall of Fame candidates

Former Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis, six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas, and speedy pass rusher Dwight Freeney headline the list of nine first-year eligible players picked among the 129 nominees for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Linebacker James Harrison, who played one game for the Patriots, joins other first-year eligibles such as running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Jahri Evans, linebacker NaVorro Bowman, defensive back Kam Chancellor, and punter Shane Lechler.

The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2023 that will be enshrined in August.















