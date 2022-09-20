Ever-improving Brayan Bello remains a reason to keep watching the Red Sox as they slug past the Reds

Bello (2-6, 4.75) limited the Reds to a single run in five innings of work, in the process lowering his ERA to 2.67 in his last six outings. His first two innings proved particularly noteworthy, combining glimpses of dominance and the ability to navigate a tightrope with no net.

Yet once in each turn of the rotation, a beacon flashes to illuminate the possibility of better days and years to come. On Tuesday, righthander Brayan Bello continued that ongoing pattern, again appearing both at ease and in command of a big league stage in a 5-3 victory over the Reds.

CINCINNATI – Each day, the shadow of a potentially tumultuous Red Sox offseason draws nearer. The lineup and roster are now filled largely with players whose future roles with the team are uncertain. Questions are far-reaching. The imminence of change is palpable.

Bello blitzed through a perfect first frame in just nine pitches (eight strikes) while notching a pair of strikeouts and getting three swings-and-misses. The bottom of the second proved more turbulent, as the righthander loaded the bases on a groundball single, a double, and a walk.

But with no margin for error, Bello did not shrink. He struck out Nick Senzel on a slider and Jose Barrero on a changeup. He and nine-hole hitter Austin Romine then wrestled to a full count before Bello induced an inning-ending groundout on a 96-mile-per-hour sinker.

Bello’s ability to remain in control of a volatile situation spoke to his poise and development at the big league level this year. In particular, his willingness to employ his full arsenal – his slider and changeup for strikeouts, his sinker for a groundout – suggests a pitcher whose mix gives him a chance to be a Red Sox rotation anchor for a long time.

There is still work to be done to reach that point, a notion that was reinforced at times on Tuesday night. Bello had a couple of brief command lapses, both in issuing the walk to load the bases in the second and later in falling behind left fielder T.J. Friedl, 2-0. Bello followed those two misses by leaving a 96-m.p.h sinker over the plate, one that Friedl blasted into the right-field seats – the first homer allowed by Bello in the big leagues.

Yet Bello made sure that his mistakes remained isolated, and did not diverge from the game plan when he encountered trouble. Instead, on a night when he employed his slider a season-high 32 percent of the time (with six gleaning swings-and-misses), Bello worked around eight hits to limit Cincinnati to one run over his five innings of work, walking two and striking out five.

The Red Sox — buoyed by a visit Great American Ballpark, the most homer-friendly environment in baseball this year – supported Bello with a power surge, with all three of their hits against Reds starter Nick Lodolo traveling more than 400 feet.

After Xander Bogaerts negotiated a two-out walk in the top of the third inning, J.D. Martinez crushed a first-pitch fastball to straightaway center field.

Center fielder Senzel was a moment late in his attempt at a circus catch, slamming into the wall and then crumpling to the warning track as the ball caromed past him. Bogaerts cruised home and Martinez chugged into third with his first triple of the year to put the Sox ahead, 1-0.

After the Reds tied the game on Friedl’s homer, Rob Refsnyder continued his yearlong performance as Joe Hardy against lefties, slamming a solo homer in the top of the fourth against the lefthanded Lodolo. The blast put the Red Sox up, 2-1, and improved Refsnyder’s line in 2022 against lefties to .367/.420/.600.

Martinez — who, prior to the game, joined teammate Tommy Pham in bemoaning the disappearance of the opposite-field homer in 2022 — undermined his point by demolishing a 95-m.p.h Lodolo sinker to right-center for a 420-foot blast, his 12th homer of the year and his third to the right of center. The bomb put the Red Sox ahead, 3-1.

Rafael Devers added a ninth-inning, two-run homer 413 feet to center off of long-ago Red Sox minor leaguer Hunter Strickland. Devers’s 27th homer of the year gave the Sox a 5-1 advantage.

That additional margin proved necessary. After Ryan Brasier, Zack Kelly, and Matt Barnes delivered three perfect innings in relief of Bello, Matt Strahm threw just nine of 25 pitches for strikes in the ninth, getting charged with two runs on a single and three walks.

But John Schreiber – in a ballpark located two hours south of his alma mater, the University of Northwestern Ohio – entered to record the final two outs for his eighth save of the year, as the Red Sox improved to 72-75.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.