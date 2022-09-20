Bruins release roster ahead of start to training camp

The Bruins officially open training camp Thursday. Below is a list of the players expected in Brighton.
Forwards: Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Patrice Bergeron, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, J.D Greenway, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Taylor Hall, Joona Koppanen, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand*, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Connor Carrick, Connor Clifton, Josiah Didier, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk*, Hampus Lindholm, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy*, Mike Reilly, Dan Renouf, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissmann, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Francois Brassard, Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark
*Injured player