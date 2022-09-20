fb-pixel Skip to main content
FIELD HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass field hockey: A four-goal, one-assist game from Weston’s Coco Curran headlines Players of the Week

By Olivia Nolan Globe Correspondent,Updated September 20, 2022, 44 minutes ago

Coco Curran, Weston — The junior’s four-goal and one-assist performance paced the Wildcats to an 8-0 Dual County League win over Bedford.

Caroline Harvey, Dover-Sherborn — In a scoreless draw against Natick, the senior goaltender recorded her fifth shutout of the season for the No. 12 Raiders.

Reagan Malo, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior followed up an opening week of the season that included a hat trick with two goals and an assist for the No. 11 Warriors against Wayland.

Megan Smith, Case — The senior’s late goal allowed the No. 20 Cardinals to edge league foe Dighton-Rehoboth, 3-2, on Monday.

Advertisement

Greta Mowers, Masconomet — The senior has proved key for No. 8 Masco early on, scoring the team’s only two goals against Gloucester and two goals against Saugus.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video