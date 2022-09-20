EMass field hockey: A four-goal, one-assist game from Weston’s Coco Curran headlines Players of the Week

Coco Curran, Weston — The junior’s four-goal and one-assist performance paced the Wildcats to an 8-0 Dual County League win over Bedford.
Caroline Harvey, Dover-Sherborn — In a scoreless draw against Natick, the senior goaltender recorded her fifth shutout of the season for the No. 12 Raiders.
Reagan Malo, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior followed up an opening week of the season that included a hat trick with two goals and an assist for the No. 11 Warriors against Wayland.
Megan Smith, Case — The senior’s late goal allowed the No. 20 Cardinals to edge league foe Dighton-Rehoboth, 3-2, on Monday.
Greta Mowers, Masconomet — The senior has proved key for No. 8 Masco early on, scoring the team’s only two goals against Gloucester and two goals against Saugus.
