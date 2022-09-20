Game 147: Red Sox at Reds lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are in Cincinnati for a two-game series with the Reds. They will then continue on the road for a four-games series in New York with the Yankees beginning Thursday,

The Red Sox capped their recent homestand by taking two out of three against the Royals and sit four games below .500 in last place in the American League East. It’s been a disappointing season as well for Cincinnati, which is 31 games below .500

Brayan Bello gets the start in the series opener Tuesday.