Game 147: Red Sox at Reds lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are in Cincinnati for a two-game series with the Reds. They will then continue on the road for a four-games series in New York with the Yankees beginning Thursday,
The Red Sox capped their recent homestand by taking two out of three against the Royals and sit four games below .500 in last place in the American League East. It’s been a disappointing season as well for Cincinnati, which is 31 games below .500
Brayan Bello gets the start in the series opener Tuesday.
Lineups
RED SOX (71-75): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10 ERA)
REDS (58-89): TBA
Pitching: LHP Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Lodolo: Yu Chang 0-3
Reds vs. Bello: Has not faced any Cincinnati batters
Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez has recorded 40 doubles for the second consecutive season (42 in 2021).
Notes: Xander Bogaerts enters Tuesday’s play with a .316 average, tied for second in the American League with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins has a league-best .317 average. … The Red Sox are 7-5 in their last 12 series. … In five starts since his Aug. 24 return, Bello has a 2.84 ERA with a 25.2 percent strikeout rate and 9.3 percent walk rate. … Lodolo has struck out 31 in 20⅓ innings over his last three outings.
