Red Sox shut down Garrett Whitlock; reliever will have surgery on hip

The Red Sox have finally shut down Garrett Whitlock.
Whitlock will have arthroscopic surgery on his hip next week in New York. Manager Alex Cora said the righthander should be back for spring training.
Whitlock had been pitching with what the team called inflammation in his right hip. It has been an issue going back to early June. The second-year pitcher spent 36 days on the injured list and had been used carefully since.
He had not thrown on consecutive days, and the team previously thought that once the season was over and Whitlock rested and had some rehabilitation work done, he’d be back to full health for spring training.
Advertisement
In 31 appearances, including nine as a starter, Whitlock posted a 3.45 ERA in 78 ⅓ innings pitched in 2022.
Righthander Connor Seabold has been called up from Triple A Worcester and will start Wednesday’s game against the Reds.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.