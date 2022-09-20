fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a free agent visit with the Patriots

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 20, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Could Jamie Collins return to New England (again)?Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A familiar face was back in Foxborough on Tuesday as the Patriots hosted linebacker Jamie Collins on a free agent visit.

Collins already has had three tours of duty in New England (2013-16, 2019, and 2021). An extraordinary athlete, Collins has 122 games, 706 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 19 forced fumbles in his nine-year career.

The Patriots also signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad, taking the place of tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who was released.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video