Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a free agent visit with the Patriots

A familiar face was back in Foxborough on Tuesday as the Patriots hosted linebacker Jamie Collins on a free agent visit.

Could Jamie Collins return to New England (again)?

Collins already has had three tours of duty in New England (2013-16, 2019, and 2021). An extraordinary athlete, Collins has 122 games, 706 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 19 forced fumbles in his nine-year career.

The Patriots also signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad, taking the place of tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who was released.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.