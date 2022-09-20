Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has another cortisone injection

Montas was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection on Monday.

Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after Friday’s start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season.

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list Tuesday, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason.

“I’m going to wait a couple days to start playing catch and go from there,” Montas said Tuesday. “Let the cortisone shot ... work the magic.”

Montas had his first cortisone shot in early July and did not pitch between July 3 and 21.

“It did work, just probably rushed it a little bit,” he said.

Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, and New York activated outfielder Harrison Bader. The earliest Montas could be activated is Oct. 2, leaving him at most one start before the playoffs.

“We’ll just see how the recovery goes here over the next week or 10 days and then we’ll see where we are from a calendar standpoint, how many pitches we can get him up to,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It might be hard to to get the pitch count back up to a certain point.”

Righthander Luis Severino is scheduled to start Wednesday against Pittsburgh after recovering from a strained right lat that has sidelined him since July 13. He joins a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nelson Cortes, Jameson Tallion, and Domingo Germán.

Severino estimated he would throw at most 65 pitches against the Pirates, then increase by 10 to 15 in each following start. He isn’t worried about length ahead of the playoffs.

“You know how the postseason is — you got two guys on base, somebody’s warming up already,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to throw 100 pitches.”

Infielder DJ LaMahieu, sidelined since Sept. 4 by right second toe inflammation, could be activated during the current homestand.

Strider to miss start

Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies. “It’s not that we’re going to [put him on the injured list],” manager Brian Snitker said. “We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands. And I’m glad he said something.” …Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, died Monday night. He was 89.