Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.

They said it's still unknown how the man became infected with Ebola. He lived in the central Ugandan district of Mubende, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala.

“We are right now gathering more information on the possible source of infection,” said the statement from the Ministry of Health, which referred to a potential new outbreak because six other people in the same area — including three children — died earlier in September after suffering what local officials had called a strange illness.