Antonio Brown, former NFL star, to perform rap show at Worcester nightclub

The last time we saw Antonio Brown, he was walking off the field, shirtless, in the middle of a Bucs-Jets game, a bizarre gesture that propelled the NFL wide receiver into unemployment once again.
Brown, who played as a New England Patriot for one game in 2019, appears to be shifting his focus from sports. The former NFL star has been making music, and on Thursday, he’s slated to perform at Worcester’s Whiskey on Water, starting at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets to the show are $20 to $60, and artists DJ Juice, DJ S3NS3S, and DJ Trent are also on the bill. Tickets are nonrefundable, according to the event website.
Brown has released a number albums, singles, and EPs over the past two years. His song “Pit Not The Palace” has more than 1 million listens on Spotify, and his most recent album, “Paradigm,” features rappers DaBaby, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, and French Montana.
In January, Brown abruptly ended his season with the Buccaneers. Reportedly frustrated with the team’s then-coach Bruce Arians, the wide receiver responded by stripping off his shirt and jersey and storming off the field.
Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL, and helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in 2021.
