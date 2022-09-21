Antonio Brown, former NFL star, to perform rap show at Worcester nightclub

The last time we saw Antonio Brown, he was walking off the field, shirtless, in the middle of a Bucs-Jets game, a bizarre gesture that propelled the NFL wide receiver into unemployment once again.

Brown, who played as a New England Patriot for one game in 2019, appears to be shifting his focus from sports. The former NFL star has been making music, and on Thursday, he’s slated to perform at Worcester’s Whiskey on Water, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show are $20 to $60, and artists DJ Juice, DJ S3NS3S, and DJ Trent are also on the bill. Tickets are nonrefundable, according to the event website.