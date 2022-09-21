Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A little gull was seen at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and a red-headed woodpecker was photographed in North Truro.

Birds at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 17 blue-winged teal, 7 Northern shovelers, 30 gadwall, 6 Northern pintail, 3 American wigeon, 8 ring-necked ducks, 6 ruddy ducks, 2 pied-billed grebes, a sora, an American coot, 110 American oystercatchers, 3 Hudsonian godwits, 8 marbled godwits, 2 pectoral sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, a long-billed dowitcher, an American bittern, and 5,000 tree swallows.