Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A little gull was seen at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and a red-headed woodpecker was photographed in North Truro.
Birds at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 17 blue-winged teal, 7 Northern shovelers, 30 gadwall, 6 Northern pintail, 3 American wigeon, 8 ring-necked ducks, 6 ruddy ducks, 2 pied-billed grebes, a sora, an American coot, 110 American oystercatchers, 3 Hudsonian godwits, 8 marbled godwits, 2 pectoral sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, a long-billed dowitcher, an American bittern, and 5,000 tree swallows.
An evening heron watch at Nauset Marsh in Eastham produced 61 black-crowned night-herons, 12 yellow-crowned night-herons, and 2 glossy Ibis.
Sightings at Chapin Beach in Dennis included 400 black-bellied plovers, 2 whimbrels, 6 red knots, 2 Caspian terns, a black tern, and 80 Forster’s terns.
Other sightings around the Cape included 4 American wigeon in Mashpee, an evening grosbeak at a feeder in Yarmouth, a Lincoln’s sparrow and multiple yellow-breasted chats banded in Brewster, a blue grosbeak at Brewster Community Gardens, a yellow-throated vireo and a veery banded in Wellfleet, and a clapper rail and 21 whimbrel at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.