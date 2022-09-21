Boston police investigate report of spiked drink at off-campus party in Allston

The student told police that she was at a party about 11:30 p.m. Friday when she had a couple of drinks that were given to her by boys she did not know, the report said. The student said she became ill and went upstairs to vomit, according to the report.

The report comes as city officials have urged college students to beware of spiked drinks and report any incidents where they believe they may have been drugged to police.

Boston police are investigating after a Boston University student alleged that their drink was drugged at an off-campus party over the weekend, according to a police report.

The student’s roommates then drove her back to campus and notified their resident assistant that she was still feeling sick, the report said. Boston University Police responded to the dorm and the student was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center, the report said.

The student told police that she couldn’t remember parts of the night and felt “different” than she normally does, the report said. The student also said she knows her “limits” with alcohol and felt that she was under that limit, thus leading her to suspect her drink was spiked at the party, according to the report. She told police that both drinks were pre-made, according to the report.

Boston University officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Last spring, Boston police issued an alert reporting an uptick in spiked drink incidents at city bars and urged victims to report the cases to authorities by calling 911 or going to a police station. Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox renewed the warning in a message last week and urged returning college students to be cautious.

In the alert issued last spring, police encouraged people to take advantage of the buddy system and advised other precautions:

“Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.”

“Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.”

“Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.”

“Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.”

“Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.”

“Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.”

