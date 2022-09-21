Boston Police issues community alert for Mission Hill assault

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person suspected in an alleged assault and battery that occurred in Mission Hill on Wednesday morning.

The photo of a man suspected in an assault in Mission Hill Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street where the victim told police that the suspect had pushed them up against a wall and attempted to strike them with an unknown blunt object, police said in a statement.

The victim told police they were able to get away without being hit. The suspect was identified as a black male and was wearing a dark jacket, a black hat that read “HE” on it, a green t-shirt with a star in the center, gray sweatpants, sandals, and was carrying multiple bags, the statement said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the identity or location of the person of interest contact detectives at 617-343-4275, or leave an anonymous top by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.