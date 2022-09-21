Cambridge man, 94, dies in car crash in Saco, Maine

At around 4:55 p.m., Allan Zenowitz was found dead in the passenger seat of a 2022 Mercedes after the driver, Joan Van Dorn, 87, also of Cambridge, went off the road at a curve and crashed near a restaurant at 100 Main St., according to a statement from Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

A 94-year-old Cambridge, Mass., man died and a driver was injured Tuesday when their car crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco, Maine, police said.

The two were traveling north from Biddeford into Saco when the car jumped the curb and struck the pole, according to an initial investigation, the statement said. Van Dorn was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, he said in a phone interview.

The police department’s crash reconstruction team has determined what had happened in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation, Huntress said.

