Climate protestors vow to block Boston streets Wednesday morning

A group of environmental activists are planning to march through downtown Boston during the Wednesday morning commute as world leaders gather at the United Nations to discuss the impact of climate change.

Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on its social media that marchers will gather in Post Office Square around 7 a.m. and then begin their potentially traffic disrupting walk through downtown around 7:30 a.m. Specific locations were not disclosed.

The group is including the march as part of its self-proclaimed “week of rebellion” to demand a shift from an economy and society relying on fossil fuels for energy needs to one that uses renewable energy alternatives, according to the group’s postings on social media.