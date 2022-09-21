Climate protestors vow to block Boston streets Wednesday morning

A group of environmental activists are planning to march through downtown Boston during the Wednesday morning commute as world leaders gather at the United Nations to discuss the impact of climate change.
Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on its social media that marchers will gather in Post Office Square around 7 a.m. and then begin their potentially traffic disrupting walk through downtown around 7:30 a.m. Specific locations were not disclosed.
The group is including the march as part of its self-proclaimed “week of rebellion” to demand a shift from an economy and society relying on fossil fuels for energy needs to one that uses renewable energy alternatives, according to the group’s postings on social media.
Advertisement
MassDOT posted an alert about possible traffic disruptions on its Twitter account.
Advisory for #Boston area travelers: a protest group has notified the media it plans to disrupt travel along several routes in the Boston area Wednesday morning, 9/21, at approximately 7 a.m. Exact locations not yet announced.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 20, 2022
According to the UN, and “informal meeting” of some world leaders and government officials is set for Wednesday morning at the UN Headquarters where the General Assembly is holding its annual meeting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.