fb-pixel Skip to main content

Climate protestors vow to block Boston streets Wednesday morning

By John R. Ellement, Daniel Kool and Emily Sweeney Globe Staff, Globe Correspondent and Globe Staff,Updated September 21, 2022, 40 minutes ago

A group of environmental activists are planning to march through downtown Boston during the Wednesday morning commute as world leaders gather at the United Nations to discuss the impact of climate change.

Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on its social media that marchers will gather in Post Office Square around 7 a.m. and then begin their potentially traffic disrupting walk through downtown around 7:30 a.m. Specific locations were not disclosed.

The group is including the march as part of its self-proclaimed “week of rebellion” to demand a shift from an economy and society relying on fossil fuels for energy needs to one that uses renewable energy alternatives, according to the group’s postings on social media.

Advertisement

MassDOT posted an alert about possible traffic disruptions on its Twitter account.

According to the UN, and “informal meeting” of some world leaders and government officials is set for Wednesday morning at the UN Headquarters where the General Assembly is holding its annual meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video