Federal judge blocks R.I. truck tolls

PROVIDENCE — A federal judge on Wednesday said Rhode Island’s truck tolls violate the U.S. Constitution, blocking the state from collecting or charging them.
U.S. District Judge William Smith’s 91-page decision comes after a bench trial earlier this year. Smith wrote that the state’s truck tolls violated the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The RhodeWorks program was developed under former Governor Gina Raimondo. Certain types of tractor-trailer trucks — but not smaller trucks or passenger vehicles — have had to pay between $2.25 to $9.50 to drive on Rhode Island highways. The first tolling gantries went live in June 2018. The state projected revenues of $45 million a year, which would be used to fund bridge repairs.
“This plan had the obvious appeal of raising tens of millions of needed dollars from tractor trailers while leaving locals largely unaffected,” Smith wrote. “Until now.”
The American Trucking Associations joined together with Cumberland Farms, M&M Transport Services Inc. and New England Motor Freight Inc. to sue the state over the tolls.
Smith’s injunction siding with the plaintiffs and blocking the tolls from being collected goes into effect in 48 hours.
“Because RhodeWorks fails to fairly apportion its tolls among bridge users based on a fair approximation of their use of the bridges, was enacted with a discriminatory purpose, and is discriminatory in effect, the statute’s tolling regime is unconstitutional under the dormant Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution,” Smith wrote.
