Federal judge blocks R.I. truck tolls

PROVIDENCE — A federal judge on Wednesday said Rhode Island’s truck tolls violate the U.S. Constitution, blocking the state from collecting or charging them.

U.S. District Judge William Smith’s 91-page decision comes after a bench trial earlier this year. Smith wrote that the state’s truck tolls violated the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The RhodeWorks program was developed under former Governor Gina Raimondo. Certain types of tractor-trailer trucks — but not smaller trucks or passenger vehicles — have had to pay between $2.25 to $9.50 to drive on Rhode Island highways. The first tolling gantries went live in June 2018. The state projected revenues of $45 million a year, which would be used to fund bridge repairs.