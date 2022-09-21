Green Line train derailed at Park Street, MBTA says

MBTA personnel re-railed the car, cleared it from the mainline, and made repairs to the track overnight, Pesaturo said.

The two-car train was slowly moving through a track switch when one of the cars derailed, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo. Two passengers were on the train, and no injuries were reported he said.

A Green Line train derailed outside Park Street station just before midnight on Monday, MBTA officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Green Line service operated as scheduled on Tuesday morning, he added.

The incident was not noted on the MBTA’s Twitter account, which usually reports delays and derailments.

Advertisement

The Federal Transit Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and state Department of Public Utilities were notified of the incident, Pesaturo said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, he said.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.