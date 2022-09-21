How did an image of a fake Massachusetts flag end up in a brochure for Martha’s Vineyard migrants?

He showed it to a few friends and shared it on Facebook. He also uploaded it to Imgur , an image-hosting website where, until recently, it had only been viewed a few times.

Two summers ago, he whipped up the image in “upwards of 10 minutes” on his computer. The concept was simple: a blue shield emblazoned with the official state flower — the mayflower — encircled by six blue stars, all splashed against a white backdrop.

Pittsfield resident Will Bodine hadn’t given his redesign of the Massachusetts state flag much thought in a while.

“Not officially or anything,” he wrote. “I just think the current one [expletive] so I made this one featuring the state flower.”

So it came as a complete surprise on Tuesday when Bodine learned his reimagined design was embroiled in the national controversy involving Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard unannounced last week.

Before nearly 50 migrants arrived from Texas, a move for which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility, lawyers said they were handed brochures containing erroneous information about cash assistance and other benefits that they’d receive in Massachusetts.

While it remains unclear who created the pamphlets, the person or persons involved used images like a rudimentary map of the state, a picture of a lighthouse, a photo of a sign reading “Massachusetts Welcomes You” — and Bodine’s unofficial version of the state flag, instead of the real one.

The situation has left him completely vexed.

“How did this happen? How did this image that I posted two years ago that no one saw end up on anyone’s radar?” Bodine said in a telephone interview. “Like, people know what the Massachusetts flag is. It comes right up when you Google it.”

Indeed, a Google Image search for “Massachusetts state flag” produces dozens of images of the state’s well-known design, which controversially features a depiction of a Native American figure standing beneath a broadsword. Mixed in with the results are a few mockups of alternative designs, dreamed up by hobbyists and activists opposed to the original.

But none of them are the one Bodine created.

As far as Bodine’s concerned, whoever downloaded the image to include in the pamphlets would have had to source it directly from Imgur.

“No one had seen this flag until some idiot staffer for DeSantis or whoever” stumbled across it, he said. “I cannot fathom why they would use the wrong one.”

Bodine said he had seen images of the brochure being passed around on social media earlier this week, but hadn’t noticed his own inadvertent contribution until someone pointed it out in a comment on his Imgur post from 2020.

“Bro,” they wrote. “they used you [sic] design on the fake brochures to lure immigrants.”

Now, as news organizations and social media users dissect the mysterious and misleading document, he’s seeing his handiwork everywhere.

“‘Look, my flag is in the news! It’s on CNN!,’” a shocked Bodine has told family and friends. As of Wednesday, more than 3,000 people had looked at it on Imgur.

Bodine admits he didn’t put much effort into the design. To make it he used PowerPoint, which is typically used to create digital slideshows for business meetings.

The shield he used came directly from the original Massachusetts state flag, and even the white mayflower that is its most distinctive feature wasn’t his own —he swiped it from another mockup of an alternative state flag that he found online.

For Bodine, it’s surreal to think that his long-forgotten project may now be used as evidence, since the brochures have been included in lawsuits and ongoing investigations into whether the migrants were lured to Massachusetts illegally.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the organization Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing several of the migrants, said this week that the error-filled brochures provided “additional proof that our clients were defrauded and deceived.”

Bodine, who hasn’t been contacted by lawyers or investigators, is still trying to wrap his head around it all.

“This is all hilarious, although at the same time deeply sad, because the real story is asylum seekers being exploited and human trafficked,” he said. “I cannot believe that I’m a part of this in any way, shape, or form.”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.