Inmate charged with punching caseworker during meeting at Nashua Street Jail

An inmate at the Nashua Street Jail is facing new charges, including assault, after he allegedly attacked a caseworker at the facility last week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Authorities say Ahmad Maiden, 43, was meeting with the caseworker on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. when he began punching her head and face, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. Correction officers and another inmate jumped in to separate Maiden and the victim, who was then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.

As Maiden was being restrained, he allegedly threatened to have them all killed, the district attorney’s office said.