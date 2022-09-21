Inmate charged with punching caseworker during meeting at Nashua Street Jail

An inmate at the Nashua Street Jail is facing new charges, including assault, after he allegedly attacked a caseworker at the facility last week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.
Authorities say Ahmad Maiden, 43, was meeting with the caseworker on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. when he began punching her head and face, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. Correction officers and another inmate jumped in to separate Maiden and the victim, who was then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.
As Maiden was being restrained, he allegedly threatened to have them all killed, the district attorney’s office said.
Advertisement
Maiden, who was being held on prior assault charges including an attack on a correction officer at the jail in August, was charged with assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, the statement said.
Maiden was arraigned Wednesday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 on the charges, and his bail on the existing charges was revoked, the statement said.
Maiden is awaiting trial on multiple cases, including the August attack on a correction officer and an attack on a family member last year, the district attorney’s office said.
He has been transferred into the custody of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. Maiden is due back in court on Oct. 5, the statement said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.