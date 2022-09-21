Invasive adult lanternfly spotted in Stow, officials say

The Stow Conservation Department said in a statement that a homeowner on Harvard Road found the lanternfly Tuesday morning, after recently picking wild grapes on local conservation land and bringing the fruit into the house.

A highly invasive adult spotted lanternfly that threatens fruit crops and trees turned up Tuesday in Stow, and local officials are urging residents to report any future sightings to the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

“The grape patch was investigated this morning and no lanternflies were found,” the department said Tuesday. “There is no known infestation in Stow at this time, however residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to look for this large colorful insect which is a major pest for the fruit crop and wine industry.”

Officials said the insects prefer to munch on grape, birch, black walnut, hops, lilac, maple, rose, willow, tree of heaven, and staghorn sumac.

“You can often find lanternflies and egg masses on the trunk of the tree,” the statement said.

Sightings can be reported to state agricultural officials online, per the statement.

“Today’s sighting has been reported,” the department said.

The USDA’s website describes the spotted lanternfly as a threat to a number of fruit crops and trees. It’s native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014, according to the site.

“Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts,” says the USDA site. “Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.”





