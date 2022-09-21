Lawyers for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard seeking nationwide injunction against Florida Gov. DeSantis to halt further transfers

“We are seeking a nationwide injunction to block Governor DeSantis in Florida from engaging in these activities, which endanger human lives, including women and children,” Espinoza-Madrigal said at remote press conference.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is suing DeSantis and other officials in US District Court in Boston on behalf of the 48 migrants, said the proposed ban on future migrant transports is being sought as part of the litigation.

Lawyers for the Venezuelan migrants flown last week from Texas to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard with funds from the state of Florida are asking a federal judge in Boston to bar Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from facilitating any future similar trips for migrants, the attorneys said Wednesday.

He said plaintiffs allege wrongdoing linked to their journey, including illegal seizure, false arrest, deprivation of liberty, and discrimination barred under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, as well as unlawful interference in the federal immigration screening process.

“The defendants specifically intervened in the orderly administration of federal immigration law by choosing to target immigrants who had surrendered themselves to federal officials, who had been screened and processed by federal officials, who had received humanitarian parole and other forms of immigration statuses from federal officials, and who were under federal management with supervision appointments as check-ins and hearings already scheduled,” Espinoza-Madrigal said. “All of this indicates a deliberate and intentional interference in ongoing immigration matters to sabotage and derail our clients from complying with federal immigration law.”

The lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of the migrants and Alianza Americas, a network of immigrant-led support organizations across the country. It named as defendants DeSantis, a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and other Florida officials, along with five “unidentified accomplices.” Plaintiffs allege they were tricked into boarding the planes in Texas with false promises of jobs and free housing at their final destination.

Instead, the migrants arrived unannounced last week on the Vineyard, forcing local officials and residents to scramble to offer emergency shelter and care to them before temporary housing became available on a Cape Cod military base.

In response to the lawsuit, DeSantis’ office accused the lawyers of “political theater” and blamed the underlying immigration problems on the “Biden administration’s reckless border policies.”

“The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis,” the governor’s office asserted. “The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned — and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts.”

To buttress the claim that the migrants made the journey voluntarily, DeSantis’s office provided a copy of a consent form that officials said the migrants signed before getting on the planes of their own free will. That form said in English that the final destination was Massachusetts, but the Spanish translation makes no mention of the state, nor does it mention any work or housing opportunities.

“The consent forms themselves are further evidence against the defendants,” Espinoza-Madrigal said. “They clearly show that material information about how the relocation would occur, where it would go, was not included in the forms, especially in the Spanish translation portion of the form. The form was not fully translasted. It was missing material information that would have been needed for our clients to make an informed decision and to provide consent.”

The migrants and their attorneys, he said, are receiving death threats.

“Our clients continue to receive hate messages and death threats that are arriving in the office of Lawyers for Civil Rights,” Espinoza-Madrigal said. “We have requested the court’s protection so that our clients’ identity can be held confidential to protect them and their loved ones here and in Venezuela as the matter unfolds. Early this morning, the federal court in Boston granted the motion [for the migrants] to proceed anonymously, scoring the first victory for migrants who have experienced human rights violations at the hands of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida, and other perpetrators.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.