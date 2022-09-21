Prince of Wales confirms Boston visit for Earthshot Prize ceremony in December

“Both Catherine and I are so excited to be coming to Boston in December, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon,” the new heir to the British throne said.

William, Prince of Wales confirmed on Wednesday that he will visit Boston on Dec. 2 with his wife, the Princess of Wales, in a video message to the members of the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit being held in New York City.

Boston can still expect a visit from the new Prince and Princess of Wales later this year.

The two are expected to make an appearance in December at the 2022 Earthshot Awards, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

William, who helped found the Earthshot Prize, had planned to attend the ceremony in New York. However, his visit was canceled after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8.

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism, and committment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve,” he said in the message. “Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart. I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving to our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

The ceremony in Boston will recognize the 2022 finalists for the prize, who will be unveiled “in a few weeks time,” William said. Five of the finalists will be awarded 1 million pounds, or approximately $1.1 million, to continue their work, according to the prize’s website.

The awards will be held in partnership with Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston, as well as with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

“I can think of no better home for the Earthshot Prize in its second year than the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy, from whom we’ve taken so much inspiration,” William said.

Earthshot’s name references the famous “moonshot” pledge that made by Kennedy, when he committed the United States to landing a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s. Boston was announced as the award venue on July 20 — the 53rd anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

The visit will mark William and Catherine first visit to Boston. It will also mark the first visit of a Prince or Princess of Wales to the commonwealth since 1986, when William’s father, the then-Prince Charles, spoke at Harvard University’s 350th anniversary celebration.

