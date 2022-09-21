fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rescue efforts planned for seal stranded in Beverly pond

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated September 21, 2022, 14 minutes ago
A gray seal, named "Shoebert" has been swimming around Shoe Pond in Beverly since last Thursday and authorities are now deciding whether or not a rescue is necessary, according to Beverly Animal Control.Beverly Animal Control Facebook

Authorities are evaluating rescue efforts for a gray seal that has been stranded in a Beverly pond since Sept. 15, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The seal, dubbed “Shoebert” due to his location in Shoe Pond, swam from the lower pond to the larger upper pond on Monday, further away from the ocean, NOAA wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Biologists and Beverly Fire Department rescue divers began mapping out a possible rescue of the seal.

The seal probably entered the pond by swimming through a drainage pipe that empties into the Bass River, which opens up into the ocean, but authorities are still unsure.

Animal control officers have taped off the surrounding area to prevent onlookers from startling the seal away from his path back to the ocean, according to a statement from Beverly Animal Control. The seal has made it up on a wall surrounding the pond, so authorities believe it has the strength to leave on its own, NOAA wrote.

Officers taped off the area surrounding a drainage pipe to give the seal space to comfortably swim through without anyone getting too close, according to Beverly Animal Control.Beverly Animal Control Facebook

The seal does not seem to be in distress and has fish to eat, according to the Facebook post. Shoe Pond is on the property of the Cummings Center, a property management company, according to its Facebook page.

“Please continue to respect Shoebie’s personal space and professional environment, and allow him to serve himself from his well-stocked office kitchenette,” the Cummings Center wrote in an announcement to the public.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

