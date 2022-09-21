Rescue efforts planned for seal stranded in Beverly pond

Authorities are evaluating rescue efforts for a gray seal that has been stranded in a Beverly pond since Sept. 15, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The seal, dubbed “Shoebert” due to his location in Shoe Pond, swam from the lower pond to the larger upper pond on Monday, further away from the ocean, NOAA wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Biologists and Beverly Fire Department rescue divers began mapping out a possible rescue of the seal.
The seal probably entered the pond by swimming through a drainage pipe that empties into the Bass River, which opens up into the ocean, but authorities are still unsure.
Animal control officers have taped off the surrounding area to prevent onlookers from startling the seal away from his path back to the ocean, according to a statement from Beverly Animal Control. The seal has made it up on a wall surrounding the pond, so authorities believe it has the strength to leave on its own, NOAA wrote.
The seal does not seem to be in distress and has fish to eat, according to the Facebook post. Shoe Pond is on the property of the Cummings Center, a property management company, according to its Facebook page.
“Please continue to respect Shoebie’s personal space and professional environment, and allow him to serve himself from his well-stocked office kitchenette,” the Cummings Center wrote in an announcement to the public.
