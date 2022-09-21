Rescue efforts planned for seal stranded in Beverly pond

Authorities are evaluating rescue efforts for a gray seal that has been stranded in a Beverly pond since Sept. 15, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The seal, dubbed “Shoebert” due to his location in Shoe Pond, swam from the lower pond to the larger upper pond on Monday, further away from the ocean, NOAA wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Biologists and Beverly Fire Department rescue divers began mapping out a possible rescue of the seal.

The seal probably entered the pond by swimming through a drainage pipe that empties into the Bass River, which opens up into the ocean, but authorities are still unsure.