Two boys, 16, and 15, arrested after shots fired in Dorchester; suspects led officers on foot chase

Boston police on Tuesday night arrested two juveniles after shots were fired in Dorchester and the youths led officers on a brief foot chase, authorities said.
Police said the boys, 16 and 15, were apprehended around 11:11 p.m. in the area of Erie and Ellington streets.
Moments earlier, police said in a statement, officers had responded to Helen Street for a report of shots fired and recovered ballistics. Police also observed the teens allegedly fleeing the area on a scooter, which crashed into a parked vehicle.
The teens, the statement said, bolted from the crash site on foot, and the 16-year-old allegedly made a “throwing motion” as police gave chase. Officers ultimately caught up to the teens and arrested them and recovered “a loaded firearm from the flight path” of the 16-year-old, police said.
That gun, police said, was identified as a a Colt .38 Special loaded with five rounds.
Police said the 16-year-old was charged with delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. The 15-year-old was charged with delinquent to wit: failure to stop for police, not wearing a helmet, and operating the wrong way on a one-way street.
Both youths were slated for arraignment Wednesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court, officials said. The teens’ names were withheld because of their ages.
