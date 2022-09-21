Two boys, 16, and 15, arrested after shots fired in Dorchester; suspects led officers on foot chase

Boston police on Tuesday night arrested two juveniles after shots were fired in Dorchester and the youths led officers on a brief foot chase, authorities said.

Police said the boys, 16 and 15, were apprehended around 11:11 p.m. in the area of Erie and Ellington streets.

Moments earlier, police said in a statement, officers had responded to Helen Street for a report of shots fired and recovered ballistics. Police also observed the teens allegedly fleeing the area on a scooter, which crashed into a parked vehicle.