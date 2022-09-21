Wu announces Forestry Division to preserve and expand tree canopy in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced the creation of a Forestry Division within the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to help the city preserve its existing trees and plant new ones.
Wu, her office said in a statement, announced the new division during a briefing at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, which has gifted the city 10 dawn redwood trees to be planted in neighborhoods across Boston.
“Trees are our best green technology to fight climate change and build healthy, beautiful communities, especially as heat and storms intensify,” Wu said in the statement. “Dedicating staff and resources to our new Forestry Division will empower the City of Boston to strengthen our tree canopy citywide so every community benefits from these treasured resources. I’m especially grateful for the partnership with the Arboretum in sharing the wonder of dawn redwoods citywide as a connection to our legacy of research, discovery, and global collaboration here in Boston.”
The statement said the newly minted Forestry Division will grow Boston’s tree team from five to 16, with resources to plant new trees and inspect, maintain, and prune existing ones, focusing on “under-canopied and environmental justice neighborhoods.”
Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of environment, energy, and open space, lauded the new division in the statement.
“Boston’s trees beautify our communities, create oxygen, and mitigate the urban heat island effect while cleaning pollution from our air,” White-Hammond said. “We know that Boston’s history of disinvestment has led to inequitable access to trees. I am thrilled that the City’s new Forestry Division will take proactive steps to correct these inequities by planting and protecting trees and creating good, green jobs.”
White-Hammond’s words were echoed in the statement by Boston Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Woods.
“Our new tree division will significantly expand the City’s capacity to plant and care for trees in every neighborhood,” Woods said. “We are committed to increasing the survival rate of our new plantings and supporting the growth and maturation of trees across Boston, particularly in communities that need more canopy.”
