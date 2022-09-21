Wu announces Forestry Division to preserve and expand tree canopy in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced the creation of a Forestry Division within the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to help the city preserve its existing trees and plant new ones.

Wu, her office said in a statement, announced the new division during a briefing at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, which has gifted the city 10 dawn redwood trees to be planted in neighborhoods across Boston.

“Trees are our best green technology to fight climate change and build healthy, beautiful communities, especially as heat and storms intensify,” Wu said in the statement. “Dedicating staff and resources to our new Forestry Division will empower the City of Boston to strengthen our tree canopy citywide so every community benefits from these treasured resources. I’m especially grateful for the partnership with the Arboretum in sharing the wonder of dawn redwoods citywide as a connection to our legacy of research, discovery, and global collaboration here in Boston.”