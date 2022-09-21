COVID-19 vaccination continues to lag for the youngest children in Mass.

Only 6 percent of the age group have been fully vaccinated, the DPH says. Fully vaccinated means that the children have received either two doses of the Moderna vaccine or three doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Children in the youngest age range have not been authorized to receive boosters.

The Department of Public Health says that only 16 percent of children age 4 and under have gotten at least one shot.

COVID-19 vaccinations were recommended by the federal government in June for children from 6 months through 4 years old, but Massachusetts parents have been slow to bring their children in for the shots.

The low uptake of the vaccine in the age group contrasts with other age groups. Among the next oldest group, 5- to 11-year-olds, 60 percent have had at least one shot, while 52 percent are fully vaccinated. Older age groups have seen extremely high rates of first shots and full vaccinations. (The rates have not been as strong, though, for booster doses, which are recommended for everyone 5 and above.)

The Department of Public Health said the state is doing better than the national average in vaccinating its youngest residents. While 16 percent of children age 4 and under in Massachusetts have gotten at least one shot, only 5 percent of that age group nationally had received at least one shot, the agency said in a statement.

The agency noted it has only been a few months since the shots were authorized. It also emphasized its efforts to get younger children vaccinated, including hosting 480 back-to-school vaccination clinics and working with the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics “and other partners to educate clinicians on ways to increase access to the vaccine and improve pediatric vaccine uptake.”

The Globe reported in August that initial interest in the shots was weak — so much that pediatricians were being forced to throw away some doses.

Experts say they are concerned about the low participation rate nationwide, blaming a variety of factors including misinformation, inadequate promotion of the shots, and access issues.

One doctor told CBS News people weren’t bringing their children in because the vaccine had come too late and the children already had COVID-19.

Experts warned of possible trouble ahead for unvaccinated children.

“What’s at stake really with this is that we’re going to be setting up a bunch of kids for risk of severe disease in the future,” Dr. Daniel Blatt, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the University of Louisville and Norton Children’s Hospital, told Axios this week. “We don’t really know what the next variant is gonna be. And the way to get ahead of that next variant is to give children a blueprint on how to fight it and that’s what the vaccine does.”

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Washington Post this week, “We haven’t done a good job explaining the long-term developmental consequences of long COVID for younger children,” Hotez said. “And future coronavirus variants are a very likely possibility.”

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Vince can be reached at vince.dixon@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vince_dixon_.