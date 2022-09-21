Ginni Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 House panel

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to sit down for an interview by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, according to her lawyer.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity,” her attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement Wednesday night.

Paoletta did not say when the interview would be conducted.