‘The Squad’ to push for progressive politics during series of Boston area events

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will make several appearances to help advance “ongoing efforts to grow the progressive movement” ahead of the November election, according to event details. Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, who won her seat in 2020 and is a newer member of the group, will also join them.

The group of progressive congresswomen known for banding together to push for common causes is coming to the area for a series of political events this weekend.

On Friday night, a “Squad Victory Fund” fundraising event will take place in Cambridge. It will be followed by a canvass kickoff in Boston and “community celebration” and panel discussion at Somerville Theatre in Davis Square Saturday.

Musical and spoken-word performances are planned for the theater event, which is sold out. The on-stage conversation among the five congresswomen will be moderated by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, the founding director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University and a co-founder of The Emancipator, a collaboration with the Boston Globe’s Opinion department.

“We are so excited to have this dynamic group of Congresswomen together in the MA-07. Reps. Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Bush are colleagues and friends in Congress, and share a deep commitment to organizing, advocating, and legislating for all of our communities,” Pressley’s campaign said in a statement.

The events come ahead of November’s midterm elections as Democrats fight to maintain control of Congress.

“Events like the ones planned for this weekend are great opportunities to celebrate the progress we’ve achieved together, continue building the movement for bold, community-centered change, and create momentum,” Pressley’s campaign said.





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.