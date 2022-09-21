‘As if I wasn’t there’: one disabled rider’s experience with the T

On Aug. 23, the second day of the Green Line closure, my personal care attendant (PCA) and I arrived at Lechmere Station only to find that the replacement shuttle buses were apparently inaccessible. “She can’t board these coach buses; we’ll have to call for a low-rise bus,” a staff member said to my PCA, as if I wasn’t there.

As a person who uses a motorized wheelchair and relies on accessible public transit, I resonate strongly with Alex Green’s portrayal of the MBTA as separate and not equal systems for disabled people during the subway shutdown ( “What it means when the T doesn’t see disability,” Opinion, Sept. 15).

Advertisement

After the staff member made the call, I asked him about the waiting time. He responded — to my PCA — that he wasn’t sure but could call again to ask. I replied that I would like him to do that, but he waited until my PCA also replied.

He never made eye contact with me.

I later learned that the coach buses were accessible but it would be “too hard to let her board them.”

A shutdown of the subway does not excuse a shutdown of respect. The T has a responsibility to ensure access and dignity for its disabled riders.

Dianna Hu

Chairperson

Boston Center for Independent Living

Boston