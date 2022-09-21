Bulls guard Lonzo Ball to undergo more knee surgery, miss start of season

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season.

The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14.