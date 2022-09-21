Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action for violation of team rules

The source said the discipline likely will be decided shortly, but declined to elaborate on Udoka’s apparent misstep.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for a violation of team rules, a league source confirmed late Wednesday night.

Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year in his first season as an NBA head coach and finished fourth in the voting for coach of the year.

The Celtics are scheduled to hold media day on Monday before opening training camp at the Auerbach Center on Tuesday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.