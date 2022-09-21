fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ soccer: With a stellar week (4 goals, 3 assists), Bishop Feehan’s Kileigh Gorman headlines the Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated September 21, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Bishop Feehan High’s Kileigh Gorman headlined the EMass girls' soccer Players of the Week.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Kileigh Gorman, Bishop Feehan –– A force to be reckoned with, the junior contributed two goals and two assists in a 7-0 Catholic Central League win over Cardinal Spellman and followed it up with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 nonleague victory over Medway.

Alexis Greenblott, Newburyport –– The sophomore midfielder totaled seven goals across three contests, sparking the Clippers potent attack to a trio of wins.

Mila Lloyd, O’Bryant –– Despite back-to-back nonleague defeats, the junior provided the offense, accumulating a goal and three assists.

Emily McCabe, Canton –– The senior proved to be unstoppable, netting both goals in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton before scoring the lone tally in a 1-1 nonleague draw at Norwell. McCabe concluded the week by sparking a comeback win, amassing a goal and assist to down Hockomock foe Stoughton, 2-1.

Kaitlin O’Connell, Holliston –– The junior posted a brace in a 3-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Norwood before striking twice and adding an assist in a 3-1 nonleague win against Walpole and scoring again to cap off the week in a 2-0 triumph over Ashland in league play.

Sophie Skabeikis, St. Mary’s –– A freshman who paces the Spartans in goals, the potent forward accumulated five goals after recording three in a 7-0 nonleague win over Malden Catholic and another two in a 6-0 Catholic Central League victory over Arlington Catholic.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.

