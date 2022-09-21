EMass girls’ soccer: With a stellar week (4 goals, 3 assists), Bishop Feehan’s Kileigh Gorman headlines the Players of the Week

Alexis Greenblott, Newburyport –– The sophomore midfielder totaled seven goals across three contests, sparking the Clippers potent attack to a trio of wins.

Kileigh Gorman, Bishop Feehan –– A force to be reckoned with, the junior contributed two goals and two assists in a 7-0 Catholic Central League win over Cardinal Spellman and followed it up with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 nonleague victory over Medway.

Mila Lloyd, O’Bryant –– Despite back-to-back nonleague defeats, the junior provided the offense, accumulating a goal and three assists.

Emily McCabe, Canton –– The senior proved to be unstoppable, netting both goals in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton before scoring the lone tally in a 1-1 nonleague draw at Norwell. McCabe concluded the week by sparking a comeback win, amassing a goal and assist to down Hockomock foe Stoughton, 2-1.

Kaitlin O’Connell, Holliston –– The junior posted a brace in a 3-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Norwood before striking twice and adding an assist in a 3-1 nonleague win against Walpole and scoring again to cap off the week in a 2-0 triumph over Ashland in league play.

Sophie Skabeikis, St. Mary’s –– A freshman who paces the Spartans in goals, the potent forward accumulated five goals after recording three in a 7-0 nonleague win over Malden Catholic and another two in a 6-0 Catholic Central League victory over Arlington Catholic.

