Game 148: Red Sox at Reds lineups and notes

The Red Sox will go for a sweep of their two-game series at Cincinnati Wednesday night. They took Tuesday’s opener after Brayan Bello allowed just one run in five innings to earn his second victory in the big leagues, a 5-3 win over the Reds.
On Thursday, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a four-game series with the Yankees over the weekend before returning home to face the Orioles on Monday.
Connor Seabold, called up from Triple-A Worcester when the Sox shut down Garrett Whitlock, will start Wednesday against the Reds.
Lineups
RED SOX (72-75): TBA
Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (0-2, 11.91 ERA)
REDS (58-90): TBA
Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Xander Bogaerts 5-10, Rafael Devers 2-8, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 2-9, Tommy Pham 4-14, Trevor Story 0-6, Alex Verdugo 3-9
Reds vs. Seabold: Has not faced any Cincinnati batters
Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez has 40 doubles this season. He leads MLB in doubles since the start of 2021 (82) and 2020 (98).
Batting title chase: Xander Bogaerts is just a shade behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in the race for the AL batting title. Judge leads with a .316 average, with Bogaerts at .315 and Luis Arraez of the Twins at .314 heading into Wednesday’s games. Judge will be in action Wednesday when the Yankees host the Pirates, while Arraez and the Twins will be at Kansas City.
Notes: Seabold is making his fourth start of the season, but first in the majors since July 8. He is 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 19 Triple-A starts. … Anderson has a 7.64 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Red Sox. … The Sox have led MLB in doubles in each of the last four 162-game seasons (2018-’19, ‘21-22).
