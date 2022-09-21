Game 148: Red Sox at Reds lineups and notes

The Red Sox will go for a sweep of their two-game series at Cincinnati Wednesday night. They took Tuesday’s opener after Brayan Bello allowed just one run in five innings to earn his second victory in the big leagues, a 5-3 win over the Reds.

On Thursday, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a four-game series with the Yankees over the weekend before returning home to face the Orioles on Monday.

Connor Seabold, called up from Triple-A Worcester when the Sox shut down Garrett Whitlock, will start Wednesday against the Reds.