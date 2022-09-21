No qualifiers turned away as BAA announces initial Boston Marathon field size

The field for the 2023 Boston Marathon is beginning to take shape.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that all qualified runners who submitted applications during the five-day registration window in September — a group totaling 23,267 — had been admitted to the field for the 127th edition of the event, provided that their times are verified.

The group contains 13,315 men, 9,930 women, and 22 non-binary athletes.